Dahabshiil Company inaugurates oil storage tanks in Berbera, set to build others for gas

By M.A. Egge

The President H.E. Mus Bihi Abdi, who is on a working trip with his delegation, officially cut the cordon in inaugurating a fuel storage tank built by the DAHABHIIL Company in Berbera on Wednesday.

He at the same time laid a foundation stone of a new gas tank to be built by the same company.

The function was also attended by members of the cabinet, the heads of the Dahabshiil company, the heads of the Sahil region and Berbera district and other guests, speeches were made to thank the Dahabshiil company and praise the role the government took on the facilitation and implementation of the task.

The CEO of Dahabshiil Mr. Abdirashid Mohamed Saeed elaborated on the large project invested by the company and how it would contribute to making Berbera port an important gateway for the entire Horn of Africa region.

Ismail Abdi Hassan (Aga-Weyne) who is one of the eminent businessmen in the country praised the large investment that the company has made in the oil sector in Berbera and many other places in the country.

The founder of the Dahabshiil company, Mr. Mohamed Saeed Duale underlined that the company invested a lot of money in order to implement this project, and he thanked the president for encouraging businessmen who want to invest in their country.

The minister of financial development, Dr. Saad Ali Shire and and that of Trade Hon. Mohamed Hassan Saad welcomed the project that the Dahabshiil company invested in Berbera oil tanks, and assured that the government is ready to protect the assets of the citizens invested in the country. .

The Head of State H.E. Musa Bihi Abdi who praised the Dahabshiil company in its efforts to implement large and fruitful projects in the country, increase innovation and creation of new activities and employment.

He said that the government is committed to aligning the government and the businessmen together, in order to concertedly move towards development in togetherness.

He said a government and a nation can only thrive when they bond with the development impetus injected by the corporate industries and that with more investments, self-sustenance would be realized.