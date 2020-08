At least 28 people have been injured and unconfirmed number killed in a terrorist attack at a hotel in Mogadishu.

Ambulance services provider Aamin Ambulance confirmed 28 people have been injured in the attack at Elite Hotel in Liddo.

nwsinsideBeach. Government spokesman Ismael Omar has directed blame at the militant group Al-Shabaab.

The militants have reportedly entered the hotel amid fears the casualties could climb within the hour.

