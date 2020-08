A vehicle loaded with explosives has rammed into the entrance of Elite Hotel in Mogadishu’s Liddo Beach.

Sources at the scene said armed men have entered the hotel which is frequented by beach goers in the city. Initial reports put the number of the attackers at at least five.

The hotel was opened last year and is one of the conspicuous investment along Liddo Beach. The hotel is owned by federal MP Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur.

