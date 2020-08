Seven Kenyan soldiers were Monday night injured when their helicopter crashed in Dhobley, Somalia

Sources in the area confirmed the crash noting there were no fatalities. Some of the soldiers were transferred to Nairobi while others were moved to AMISOM hospital in Mogadishu.

The helicopter is reported to have been on a return trip after delivering supplies to the soldiers based in Lower Juba region.

There was no immediate comment from AMISOM or the Kenyan Defence Forces.

