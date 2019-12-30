Somalia: Somalia’s spy agency blames ‘foreign nation’ for Ex-Control attack

A foreign country was involved in the Ex-Control bombing that claimed over 80 people, Somalia’s intelligence, NISA has said as the Horn of Africa nation comes to terms with end year attack.

The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) in a tweet Monday said its preliminary findings zeroed in on a foreign country adding it is working with global intelligence agencies to uncover the perpetrators of the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but the militant group Al-Shabaab has conducted such attacks before and some instances where mass civilian casualty is involved kept mum as it did in the October 2017 truck bombing which killed over 500 people.

The assertion by NISA of a foreign hand received sharp criticism from Wadajir Party leader Abdirahman Abdishakur who noted shifting blame to a foreign country amounted ‘cooperation with Al-Shabaab.’

“For the NISA to claim that a foreign country was behind the ex-control Afgoye attack, in which Al-Shabab terrorists massacred 100 ppl, doesn’t only mislead the public & cover up the agency’s failure, but it also diverts blame from the terrorist. This is a clear cooperation with AS,” the former minister said.

