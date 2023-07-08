Somaliland: Cooperation between the community and their government brings progress – Dahabshil CEO

Dahabshil CEO Mr. Abdirashid Mohammed Duale said that progress can be achieved when the community and the government work together.

Abdirashid Duale, Group CEO of Dahabshiil, attended and spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of the Waheen market, where he emphasized the significance of the Waheen market to business in the Horn of Africa.

First, he expressed his sorrow to the residents of Jigjiga who were affected by last night’s disaster at Taiwan Market. “I extend my condolences to the victims of the tragedy in Jigjiga, where so many people have lost their livelihoods, our brothers who came to support us when the Waaheen market was destroyed, we Dahabshiil will do all we can to help.”

Dualea elaborated on how quickly the Waaheen market is being built. In addition, the significance of the Waaheen market in the Horn of Africa. “The fire that affected Waaheen Market has united the people of the country, the diaspora, and Somali communities in the region, along with businessmen and the government, in raising the funds that were being collected. It demonstrates the resilience of the Somali people and acts as an example of Waahen’s recovery.”

Duale added that the individuals who experienced financial difficulties because of the Waaheen fire have now fully recovered. “I came to Waaheen in the morning of the fire smoking, and the businesswomen who are with us at this event, they were on the ground at that day and their business was burned and the smoke damaged them and they were not healthy, but today their trade and their economy have returned, as Dahabshiil, we are always willing to contribute to the development of the region, as this demonstrates that setbacks are inevitable. later.” said Abdirashid Duale.