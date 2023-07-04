Reflections on the discussion about Somaliland Recognition at House of Commons, UK

Next move

The fourth and last point that needs to be considered is ‘what to do now?’

This debate marked an important move towards the fulfilment of the desire of Somaliland to gain nothing less than full International Recognition. But obviously there is more work needed to achieve that goal. This moment must not therefore be seen as an end, but as an important step to build upon.

I am not sure, in the history of the UK Parliament, if there has been such an engaging debate on a Somaliland issue before. For the last three decades it certainly hasn’t happened. I have since seen few people, obviously anti-Somaliland, who have tried to downgrade what happened yesterday! But we need to build on this momentum by:

first recognizing that this is not an isolated accident, but it linked to the great coordinated moves that the current Somaliland Executive have made, including the excellent work done by Somaliland Representative in the USA and the recent interest of Americans in engaging more meaningfully with Somaliland through business and other relations. This led to the recent visit of the staff of the US Senate to Somaliland.

it should be also linked to the new conversation that has recently recommenced between the Somaliland and Ethiopian governments, including with the visit of the Somaliland Presidential delegation to Addis Ababa, which sends another important signal.

prior to this, Somaliland opened its doors for Taiwan as a gateway to Africa, a successful foreign relation between the two countries, from which resident Amb. Allen Chenhwa Lou broadly affirms that in Hargeysa, he represents “Taiwan in 10 East African countries”, and that Somaliland makes debut at Taipei International Food Show. China may see this relationship as an unnerving element in its policy in Africa, but Somaliland government managed wisely and firmly the conversation.

with those acknowledgements, we now need to call for all Somalilanders in the diaspora in other countries to take similar steps to work in their own countries while the mood is ripe for further advances such as those achieved in the US and the UK.

finally, despite the ‘formal answer’ from the FCDO to the debate, the UK Government is convinced the chances for Somaliland to improve, and both the recent updates on security travel advice and supporting of the CDC Group to invest in Berbera, give a signal. Somaliland need to capture that message and for instance insist on upgrading the UK Office in Hargeysa to full diplomatic mission.

In conclusion, I think there was a fundamental factor that really made a difference in the UK:.

those MPs who had visited Somaliland were prominent in the debate and in pressing Somaliland’s case. This is an significant factor and underlines the importance of engaging with politicians in countries such as the UK. As we used to say, “i tus oo i taabsii”, show me with facts. Somaliland showed them with facts that it is a credible partner, reliable for mutual investment, fostering democratic values, and as a partner for a better world for tomorrow.