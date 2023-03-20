The United Arab Emirates food-aid shipload received in Somaliland

By M.A. Egge

The United Arab Emirates has delivered a shipload of humanitarian aid to Somaliland, intended for the people affected by the drought in the country’s regions.

The food aid which consisted of 188 Tons handed over is intended for around 5,000 families of the people mostly affected by the drought.

The Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Foundation, which made the donations, handed over to the Chairman of the National Disaster Preparedness and Food Reserve (NADFOR) Faisal Ali Sheikh by the UAE Ambassador to Somaliland, Ambassador Abdallah Al-Naqbi.

