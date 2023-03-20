Somaliland: President Receives Credentials from the New Ethiopian Ambassador

By Goth Mohamed Goth

The President of the Republic of Somaliland, H.E Muse Bihi Abdi, today received the credentials of the new Ambassador of the Federal Government of Ethiopia to the Republic of Somaliland, Amb Delil Kedir Bushra.

The President welcomed the newly appointed Ethiopian Ambassador Delil Kedir Bushra at the Presidential Palace.

During the meeting, President Muse reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the further strengthening of diplomatic relations and bilateral ties between Somaliland and Ethiopia.

The President was flanked by the Somaliland Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who is the acting Minister, Mr. Abdinasir Omar Jama.

Related

Comments

comments