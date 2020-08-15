Somalia: President Farmaajo to attend election talks in Dhusamareb today-Villa Somalia

President Mohamed Farmaajo will be heading to the central Somalia regional state, Galmudug today to attend the third round of electoral talks set to kick off in the central Somalia town today.

Villa Somalia communications director Abdinur Mohamed has confirmed that the president and delegation will leaving the capital for Dhusamareeb town.

“In line with the state-building endeavours and in the spirit of enhancing the FGS-FMS cooperation on the way forward, H.E President Farmaajo will be travelling to Dhuusamareeb tomorrow to participate in the 2nd round of FGS-FMS Consultative Forum,” Mohamed said in a tweet.

The President is expected to join Federal Member State leaders, representatives from political parties and civil society groups among other stakeholders.

The meeting is expected to deliberate on a compromise electoral model following the announcement in June by the electoral commission, NIEC it would not deliver a universal poll this year.

The international community Friday urged the leaders to attend the talks warning failure to do so would compromise the result of talks.

“Failure by any leader to participate in the next summit would erode the still fragile trust, undermine the consensus-building process and impair the ability of the meeting to arrive at implementable decisions,” a joint statement issued Friday evening read in part.

Constitutional Affairs Minister Salah Jamah said Thursday Puntland and Jubbaland had failed to send representatives to the Technical Committee formed during the second round of talks in July.

