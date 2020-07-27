AU, IGAD call for unity in Dhusamareb talks, ‘takes note’ of PM’s removal

The African Union and the regional bloc IGAD have called for unity in realizing concrete agreements on the ongoing electoral talks in Somalia in light of the removal of the country’s Prime Minister from office.

The two organisations said the country’s leadership must rally all stakeholders to ensure the talks in Dhusamareb which are set to resume mid next month result in an agreed electoral model.

They also called for completion of priority areas such as security sector reform, the fight against Al Shabaab, the Constitutional Review, the Judicial Services Commission, Human Right Commission and the Constitutional Court.

“The African Union Commission and IGAD urge Somali leaders to show unity of purpose, commit to the agreements reached in Dhusamareb and respect the agreed timelines in line with the Provisional Federal Constitution,” the statement read in part.

“They further underscore the importance of ensuring that the agreed electoral model that will emerge from the technical committee is underpinned by broad based consensus involving parliament, political parties, civil society and other Somali stakeholders.”

The remarks from the continental and regional blocs restrained from criticism of the process which led to the removal of PM Khaire even as the European Union and the US sharply faulted it and even warned of consequences.

“We will take measures against spoilers who seek to undermine Somalia’s progress towards stability, peace, inclusive governance, and prosperity,” the US embassy in Mogadishu said in a statement.

A technical committee formed by the FGS and FMS leaders is set to present electoral options for the leaders to discuss upon resumption of the talk in August 16. Political parties and other stakeholders will also be attending the meeting.

Related

Comments

comments