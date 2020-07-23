Somalia allocates $500K to help flood victims

The government of Somalia announced Wednesday $500,000 to help thousands of victims affected by floods.

Flooding has caused mass displacement, shortages of food and clean water and is worsened by an invasion of desert locusts which have fed on green plants that could be used for food.

Somalia state television reported that President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo urged joint relief efforts to assist and rescue families and those affected by the Shabelle river floods in Afgoye in southwestern Somalia.

Roads in Somalia have been destroyed, communication networks cut, residents displaced and businesses disrupted as floods continue to wreak havoc.

Aid groups have warned that those affected are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

