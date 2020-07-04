Somalia: National exams in Somalia start next week, school to reopen in August

National exams for secondary and primary schools in Somalia will commence next week, the government has said adding schools will reopen next month.

The Ministry of Education said in a statement Saturday class eight exams will kick off July 11 while high school candidates will sit for their exams on July 18. The exercise run for about a week.

The ministry said more exam centres will be put in place to meet social distancing measures to curb the spread of COVID19.

Meanwhile the rest of students in primary and secondary schools will report to school from August 15 while universities and colleges will reopen September 5.

However Puntland and Somaliland have separately taken measures to reopen schools. National exams in Puntland kick off today.

The region does not subscribe to the standardised federal exams system.

Somalia has recorded about 2938 COVID19 cases with 952 fatalities as of end week.

