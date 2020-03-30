Somali military claims killing 142 militants

Somali National Army (SNA) said on Sunday that it killed over 142 Somali-based al-Shabaab militant group members in the ongoing military operation in southwestern province of Lower Shabelle.

The operation that started on March 18 against al-Shabaab mainly took place in the strategic agricultural-rich town of Janaale and its surround areas, according to the state media.

Col. Osman Shabel, a military spokesman, told media that 28 militants were also wounded and 18 others were captured alive since the start of the operation.

“During the operation, we liberated Janaale and several villages in lower Shabelle region from terrorist group al-Shabaab. The Somali National Army didn’t suffer any casualties,” Shabel added.

Janaale, an agricultural town located 95 kilometers (59 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu, had been under the control of al-Shabaab for many years.

Related

Comments

comments