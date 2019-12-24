Somaliland delivers $600,000 aid assistance to Beledweyne as Federal Government goes mute on its pledge

A delegation from Somaliland arrived in Beledweyne Monday to deliver humanitarian aid to victims of floods as the Federal Government’s pledge remains unfulfilled.

The delegation delivered aid worth $600,000 adding to overwhelming response from Somalis both locally and internationally.

The head of the Somaliland delegation Jamal Aided Ibrahim said the funds were a contribution from Somaliland Government and business community. He thanked President Muse Bihi and the people of Somaliland for their generous contribution towards the relief efforts.

The head of the flood relief committee in Hiiraan Osman Dhagahow Harur thank the government and the people of Somaliland for their support flood victims in Hiiraan.

Over 500,000 people were affected by floods countrywide with about 300,000 mainly from Beledweyne displaced from their homes when Shabelle River breached its banks late October.

Though the water levels have receded, thousands are yet to return to their homes as humanitarian agencies and well wishers continue to support the recovery process.

Somali Government pledged $500,000 at the onset of the floods but multiple sources among them elders contacted by HOL indicated the government was yet deliver even a penny.

The opposition coalition Forum for National Parties delivered $600,000 and other humanitarian assistance as traders from other areas such as Puntland and Somalis in Kenya and other parts of the world sent in their contributions.

It appears, sources noted the government went to Beledweyne for photo opportunities only and even attempted to block those who intended to support the victims of the floods among them the opposition groups.

The FNP leaders among them former Presidents Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Sheikh Sharif Ahmed were held at Aden Adde Airport in October for several hours in what they said were attempts by the government to block their travel to Beledweyne where they were to deliver the aid.

