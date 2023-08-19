Somaliland: The VP in inspection tour at the CSC and PSI

By MA. Egge

The VP of H.E. Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismail (Saili’i), on Thursday, toured the Civil Service Commission (CSC) and the Public Service Institute (PSI), observing and monitoring their operations and chores.

He was received at the premises by the Chair of the commission, Mr. Khalid Jama Qodah, his deputy, the commission’s DG, and the executive director of the institute.

The Chairman gave a brief report on all the different departments of the agency and shared the policies, rules, and activities of the staff reform that the commission has carried out in recent years.

The Vice President thanked all the officials of the labor-oriented organizations for the good work they are doing for the nation.