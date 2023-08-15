KULMIYE party announces requirements for members vying for 1st deputy chair seat

The ruling Kulmiye political party has announced the requirements for members competing for the position of the first deputy chairman of the Kulmiye party.

A press release issued by the second deputy chairman of the KULMIYE party, Ahmed Abdi-deere, has informed the members who may vie for the position of the first deputy chairman of the party that the processing of applications will start on the 13th of this month and close on the 16th of this month.

The information sent to the members who may aspire for the seat of the first deputy chairman of the KULMIYE Party was as follows:-

“Notice to the members of the Central Committee who are running for the position of the 1st Deputy Chairman of the Party.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Since there is no contest for the post of the Chairmanship of the Party because in accordance with the Party Rules, the first Deputy Chairman of the party takes over directly, therefore, the members of the Central Committee who want to vie for the 1st Vice Chairmanship of the Party are required to meet the following requirements:-

That he is a member of the Central Committee and brings his card. Avail his CV. To pay $10,000 (Ten thousand dollars) non-refundable and deposit it into the party’s account.

Central Bank account =4564

Zaad=4093555

Receiving applications is on from 13.08.2023, and closes on 16.08.2023; and should be addressed to the Party Secretariat.