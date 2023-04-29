The Dahabshiil services becomes crucially important in aiding those fleeing Sudan war

Dahabshiil’s money transfer services have helped many people fleeing the war in Sudan, it has emerged.

According to the BBC’s Focus in Africa program on April 27, 2023, a man desperate to flee war in the Sudan had his efforts aided by the crucial and credible services offered by the Dahabshil company, without which, he underpinned “would not have been possible to leave the country, because all the banking services that Sudan had were paralyzed by the on-going war”.

“People have had problems getting money transfers, but the Dahabshiil company has played a major role in solving the problem”, he emphasized.

“Are you referring to Dahabshiil money transfer company?” the reporter seeking clarification asked Abdisalan Hereri.

Meanwhile, the Dahabshiil Company assured that it is ready to deal with the problems of its customers who are stuck in Sudan.

In a message released by the company on its Twitter and Facebook pages, it said,

“Dahabshiil are distressed and concerned about the situation in #Sudan and how it affects everyone including our customers and clients. We note that the BBC refers to the usefulness of our services.

We hope #Dahabshiil can continue to be of use where possible. But in particular we hope the troubles will end soon”.

