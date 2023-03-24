The government of Somaliland has donated food to thousands of families living in Sool region

By Goth Mohamed Goth

The government of Somaliland has delivered various food donations to a thousand families living in four areas in Sool region.

A spokesman for the Disaster Preparedness Agency and the National Food Bank has delivered various support to families located in Guumay area. The donation consisting of rice, sugar, flour, oil, pasta, and dates was distributed among three hundred families was handed over to the elders of the Guumay area committee.

The Disaster Preparedness Agency and the National Food Bank have delivered various food donations to more than 1000 families. Three Hundred Goumays, Three Hundred Families in Yagoori, Three Hundred Families of Samakab and One Hundred Families of Caddy-Buur.

Elders representing the internally displaced persons thanked the government of the Republic of Somaliland for the food donations. As the elders of Samakab area, we have received food delivered by the government of Somaliland, especially the Disaster Preparedness Agency, consisting of six types. We are distributing it to the people as planned.

“We received the food and we are grateful to the people who brought it and the organization that delivered it”, said another man who was one of the people who distributed the food.

