Ministry of Investment holds one day consultation meeting on the Somaliland Industrial Bill

By Goth Mohamed Goth

A one-day consultation meeting on the Somaliland Industrial Bill was organized by the Ministry of Investment and Industrial Development.

This meeting which was held on Thursday at Baraar Hotel in Hargeisa brought together the stakeholders and various organizations in the country. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the proposed Industrial Law Bill which aims to be a productive law that is useful for the populace and the country.

The dignitaries who spoke at the meeting highlighted the benefits of this law for the development of the country’s industrial sector

The Mayor of Hargeisa, Hon. Abdikarim Ahmed Mooge speaking at the meeting said, “The development of the industrial –sector –focused public policies and legislations is essential for the growth of Somaliland economy and urged the stakeholders to base on international model.

The director general of the Ministry of National Councils Relations speaking during the event said, “This law will contribute to the economic development of the infrastructure, and the overall Somaliland economy she said

The director general of the Ministry of Investment and Industrial Development, Mohamed Osman Said, who closed the meeting, said that the Ministry has been working for a long time on the implementation of the Industrial Development Act.

He added “The new law will pave the way for creating business and employment opportunities, to promote economic growth and domestic production in the country”

