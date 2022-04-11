Somaliland: President Awards Winners of Holy Quran Recitation Competition

His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi, presented prestigious awards to four of the top contenders in the Holy Quran competition held during the holy month of Ramadan. The award ceremony was held at the presidential palace, and was attended by cabinet ministers, army commanders, religious leaders, award-winning students and a panel of clerics.

This year’s competition was won by students from Marodi-jeex and Sool regions, who were presented with various prizes. The first place was won by Mukhtar Abdisamad Mohamed from Maroodijeex region, who won a new car and other important gifts.

The second place went to Abdillahi Mohamed Hassan from Marodi-jeex region, who was awarded a cash prize of $ 1,500, a mobile phone and a laptop. The third place winner was Mohamed Awil Yusuf from Sool region, who was awarded $ 1,000 , a mobile phone and a laptop, while the fourth place winner was Abdirizak Mohamed Awil from Sool region, who was awarded a cash prize of $500.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister of Religion and Endowments, Sheikh Abdirizak Hussein Ali (Albani), also congratulated the students on their victory in the Holy Quran competition and urged them to continue their efforts to learn more about the religion and the Quran.

The President first and foremost congratulated the young students who won the Holy Quran competition, and wished them, their teachers and parents every success.

Finally, the President presented the prizes to the four students who won the regional competition during the holy month of Ramadan. He also awarded certificates of honor to the scholars who officiated the competition.

Related

Comments

comments