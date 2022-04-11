Somaliland: Dahabshiil Group handover $700,000 Dollars cash to the National Waheen Fire Relief and Victims Support Committee

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Dahabshiil Group of Companies on Sunday handed over its donation in form of $ 700,000 Dollars cash to the National Waheen Fire Relief and Victims Support Committee.

The $700, 000 Dollars were jointly donated by the Dahabshiil group of companies ($500,000) and ($200, 000) from its staff.

Mr. Abdirahman Ali, speaking on behalf of the Dahabshiil group of companies handed over its donation in form of $ 700,000 Dollars cash to the National Waheen Relief and Victims Support Committee said, “ I am glad to hand over the donation from Dahabshiil group of companies ($500,000) and ($200, 000) from its staff to the National Waheen Fire Relief and Victims Support Committee of which we’re part of and at the same time expressed his company’s readiness to contribute to the relief efforts for the victims of the Waheen fire, and called on all businesses in the country to take part, and take part in contributing to their part at the disaster market relief.

Dr. Farhan Liban Yare, speaking on behalf of the National Waheen Fire Relief and Victims Support Committee during the brief handover ceremony said, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Dahabshiil Group of Companies and its staff for the contribution towards relief efforts for the Waaheen fire and victims support.

