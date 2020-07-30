Somalia: Farmaajo meets HirShabelle state speaker as country awaits new PM

President Mohamed Farmaajo held talks with HirShabelle state parliament speaker Osman Mohamed in Mogadishu in the backdrop of ongoing selection process for a new prime minister.

Osman said the meeting centred on a range of development issues including the recurrent floods in HirShabelle state but did not divulge further information.

Outspoken federal lawmaker Dahir Jesow told journalists the meeting was important for HirShabelle state as it endevours to build its institutions and economy.

The meeting comes amid ongoing heightened political negotiations in Mogadishu to fill the position of prime minister which fell vacant last week following the ouster of Hassan Khaire.

The incoming prime minister is expected to steer the transition process and prepare the country for elections.

