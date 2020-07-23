FGS-FMS leaders task committee to draft electoral model

Federal and state leaders meeting in Dhusamareb Wednesday inched closer to a political deal on holding elections this year following an agreement to establish a technical committee to work out details of an electoral model.

A communique from the weeklong meeting Wednesday evening noted the leaders led by President Mohamed Farmaajo tasked a technical committee to come up with proposals ahead of another meeting in mid August.

The FMS and FGS leaders will resume talks August 15 in Dhusamareb.

The meeting also agreed on the need to strengthen relations between the two levels of government and bolster engagements on fight against terrorism and economic development.

The meeting was a first in two years with the last such meeting happening in June 2018.

The electoral commission NIEC has ruled out a universal vote this year and has instead called for up to 13 months to deliver the poll.

Prime Minister Hassan Khaire dismissed the extended timeframe noting elections must happen this year in line with constitutional dictates.

The term of the current parliament lapses in late December while that of the President ends in early February, 2021.

