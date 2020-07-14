Somalia: PM Khaire to join FMS leaders in Dhusamareb today

Prime Minister Hassan Khaire is expected to join the Federal Member State leaders today in Dhusamareb in what signals ease of relations between Mogadishu and the regions.

Sources privy to the PM’s schedule have told HOL the PM will be heading to the central Somali town Tuesday.

Further, sources note the PM will be engaging the FMS leaders in readiness for President Mohamed Farmaajo to join them later in the week.

The meeting follows a nod from Mogadishu on the statement issued by the FMS leaders after conclusion of their three days meeting.

The leaders called for stakeholders engagement to plan for an alternative electoral model after the electoral commission NIEC said a universal vote was not possible this year.

The leaders had also urged the Federal Government leadership to meet them in Dhusamareb for talks.

A National Security Council meeting convened by President Farmaajo in Mogadishu early this month failed to kick off.

