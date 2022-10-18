Cost of living: Somali community struggles to send money abroad Published

He said: “I send less now because the cost is going higher and we can’t send much back home to help the families.

“I used to send £500 before and now I send £300 a month. Before my contract was eight hours but now I do 12 hours. I do more but its still not enough.

“Still, life is too hard, you can’t even afford shopping.”

Despite that Yassin Abdi, an agent for Dahabshiil in Bristol, says customers have been “sending money as usual.”