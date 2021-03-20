Somaliland: Police Chief visits SL Police Academy

By Mohamoud Walaaleeye,

The Commander of the Somaliland Police Force, Brigadier General Mohamed Aden Saqadii visited and gave memorable advises to the new officers of the Somaliland Police Academy, who will be graduating in the coming days.

The Police Academy Head Col. Ahmed Said notably said that they were officers who have undergone a national youth service program, a year at the Dararweyne academy, and have been inducted to the police force, where they will be trained in the knowledge of the police force and all the laws and regulations appertaining.

52 cadet officers anticipated to graduate at Somaliland Police Academy 46 are Police officers and while remaining six are Immigration officers.

On the other hand, the Sool regional Police force apprehended a large quantity of alcohol seized during a security operation in the last few days.

