Somalia: Farmaajo ‘accepts’ Khaire’s removal, says to ‘immediately’ appoint new PM

President Mohamed Farmaajo has ‘accepted’ the removal of Prime Minister Hassan Khaire from office, Villa Somalia has said.

A tweet from the Presidency shortly after the vote noted the President had accepted the decision of the Lower House adding the ‘voice of the of the House of the People is the foundation of our nationhood.’

The president said he will move in to appoint a new prime minister in line with constitutional dictates.

“President Farmajo will immediately appoint a Prime Minister who will form a government that will take the country out of this transitional period and strengthen social services in the country,” the statement read in part.

The Lower House voted 170-8 in favour of a motion to remove the prime minister from office ending a close to full term tenure of Khaire which started in March 2017.

Upon the nomination of a new prime minister, the president will present the name to the Lower House for approval which shall require a simple majority of 50%+1. The PM will appoint a new cabinet which too will require parliamentary approval.

The new prime minister will oversee the transition within the remaining six months before the term of the current government lapses. The new PM will also be instrumental in engaging with Federal Member States in agreeing on a new electoral model.

